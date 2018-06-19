Rodon’s bad second inning enough for the Indians to beat the White Sox

CLEVELAND – On the road back to full health in 2018, Carlos Rodon figures to have a few moments of struggle over the next few months.

That’s natural for a pitcher who had offseason surgery that cost him the end of the 2017 season and a decent amount of the offseason. That’s certainly been the case since he’s returned to the White Sox staff the last month, mixing moments of brilliance with a few slip ups.

That was the second inning for Rodon on Tuesday night against the Indians at Progressive Field – and it cost him and the team a shot at the win.

In the second frame, the pitcher allowed two walks, hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and surrendered two run-scoring hits in a four-run inning. It proved to be the difference as the White Sox lost to the Indians 6-3 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

Those were the only runs and walks allowed by Rodon in 6 1/3 innings which he also struck out five batters. But once again Cleveland had enough to beat the Sox in that frame and survived a late push by the White Sox in the ninth when they brought the tying run up with two outs.

But Jose Abreu flew out to right to end the game as the White Sox dropped to 0-5 against the Indians at Progressive Field this season. Meanwhile Rodon falls to 0-2 on the season as his team’s record drops to 24-48.

In the first inning the White Sox got Rodon the early lead as Jose Abreu’s single brought in Yoan Moncada to make it 1-0. Rodon immediately followed it with a two-strikeout, perfect inning in the first before running into trouble in the second.

He walked Edwin Encarnacion then hit Brandon Guyer and the former came in on a single to right by Yonder Alonzo. A walk to Yan Gomes was followed by a pop-up out on Jason Kipnis, but Rodon’s wild pitch to Rajai Davis brought home a second run. Even after he was out, Francisco Lindor’s two run single brought home the final two runs of the inning.

Cleveland got two more runs in the seventh to make it 6-1 but the White Sox made a game of it in the ninth against Zach McCallister. Singles by Tim Anderson and Charlie Tilson were then followed by a double to center field with two outs by Moncada that got the White Sox to within three. Yolmer Sanchez then reached on an error, bringing up Abreu with a chance to tie.

But Cleveland brought in closer Cody Allen, and he got Abreu to foul out to end another lost game for the White Sox in Cleveland.