× Several vehicle rescues, hospital flooding as severe weather hits Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bystanders and emergency crews rescued people from numerous vehicles as flash flooding hit the northern Illinois city of Rockford.

Authorities didn’t immediately report any injuries from the Monday evening storm that dumped 3-5 inches of rain in less than four hours.

Parts of Mercy Health Hospital campus in Rockford were flooded, but officials said no patient-occupied areas were affected.

Flooding was also reported at Rockford Memorial Hospital.

Rockford Memorial Hospital's records department was waist deep last night. Everyone was fine, no patients were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/HuYcDoB0OX — BarbarianDiva (@BarbarianDiva) June 19, 2018

The flooding sent several feet of water over many roads. The National Weather Service says the Rockford Fire Department made rescues from about 15 vehicles.

The Rockford Register Star reports several people who saw a car swept into a guardrail broke out its windows to rescue a 70-year-old man. Mark Pickett used straps from his truck to help the man to safety. Pickett says no one had time to be scared.