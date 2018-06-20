Reward increased to $20K for information in 81-year-old woman’s murder

CHICAGO — The reward in the murder and dismemberment of an elderly woman has been increased to $20,000.

The grisly remains of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad were found last Sunday in her home at 100th Street and Forest Avenue in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood.

Her family says her body had been dismembered and placed in storage bins. They say her silver 2012 four-door Honda Accord was stolen, along with her purse. The vehicle’s license plate No. is R881876.

The vehicle was found by police last Thursday on Chicago’s West Side in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Thana was a retired health care provider and an active member of her community.

Her family, friends and community groups have banded together to raise the reward for information leading to the killer’s conviction from $5,000 initially, to the current $20,000.

The “Justice for Thana Campaign” also plans to hand out 30,000 flyers in the area incoming weeks to spread the word about the reward.