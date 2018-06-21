3 hospitalized after suspicious package found in Loop, CFD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has secured a Loop building following a Level 1 Hazmat situation Thursday morning.

It all began about 9 a.m. when employees in a third-floor mail room at 131 S. Dearborn St. noticed a smoking substance coming from an envelope, authorities said. Employees evacuated as firefighters and a bomb squad investigated.

By 11 a.m., officials said there was nothing to worry about; several tests for dangerous substances had come back negative.

Three people were transported to local hospitals in good condition, mostly for stress and respiratory issues. An additional 17 people refused treatment.

Level 1 Hazmat & EMS Plan 1 secured. Media availability in 15 minutes directly in front of 131 S. Dearborn. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 21, 2018