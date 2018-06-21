Arthur Arkush discusses the Bears in a year of change on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All is quiet on the Bears' front as the team is in the middle of their six-week break between the end of mandatory mini-camp and training camp.

It's not only a chance for the players to rest, but also a shot for fans and media to take a look at the many changes made to the team. From Matt Nagy as head coach to the offensive scheme to some of the new players on that side of the ball, there will certainly be some changes in 2018.

At the same time, the defense remains the same after three years of progress under Vic Fangio. Each are giving Bears fans reasons for optimism in 2018, a feeling that hasn't existed in a while.

Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly discussed those topic and more on Sports Feed Thursday with Jarrett Payton. You can watch his segments on the show in the video above or below.