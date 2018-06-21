× Cleveland hasn’t rocked for the White Sox in 2018

CLEVELAND – There will be days like this, probably another by the end of this month, and a few more by the end of 2018.

Bad days are part of rebuilding, and in Year 2 of a major restructuring of the White Sox organization, they may very well be plenty. But for Rick Renteria and the entire team’s sake, they hope there won’t be one quite as bad as Wednesday.

In fact, when it comes to reflecting on the season, it’s best the White Sox just forget their half-dozen games in Cleveland so far this season. It hasn’t rocked, as the city would like to say, instead the team got rocked.

A 12-0 crushing at the hands of the Indians was as bad as the final score indicated, and finishing off an 0-6 stretch for the team at Progressive Field this season. Reynaldo Lopez allowed three runs in the first inning then two more after that. The White Sox managed just two hits, Renteria was thrown out in the middle of the sixth, then the Sox allowed six more runs in the bottom half.

It was also the seventh-straight defeat for the team that came off a relatively positive stretch to start June. The Indians started the losing streak last Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field and continued it at home where they’ve dominated the White Sox in every way.

In those six games this year, the Indians outscored them 49-15 in the six games, with the closest the White Sox coming to a win being just three runs. Cleveland never scored less than six runs in any of those games.

Here’s the bad news for the White Sox, however, they aren’t done with their trips to Northeast Ohio in 2018. They’ve got one more trip back for a three-game series from September 18-20. By then the Indians figure to have clinched a playoff spot or competing for one, while the White Sox are expected to welcome in a new crop of young players with September call-ups.

Maybe then Cleveland will “rock” for the team, because so far it’s been the exact opposite.