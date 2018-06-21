Eloy Jimenez moved up to Triple-A as part of the White Sox minor league promotions

CHICAGO – A few weeks back, Rick Hahn all but ruled out a two-level jump for one of the White Sox biggest prospects. That might be viewed as a disappointment, since Eloy Jimenez’s incredible play has been one of the franchise highlights in 2018.

But the talented outfielder did take one more step closer to the majors on Thursday.

Among a flurry of promotions in their minor league system was the moving of Jimenez up to Triple-A Charlotte, continuing the ascent through the White Sox system after being acquired by the Cubs in July of 2017 in the Jose Quintana trade.

This year in Double-A Birmingham, Jimenez has twice been the White Sox Minor League Player of the Month, hitting .317 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .556. He’ll go up to Charlotte along with pitcher Ian Hamilton (12 saves, 1.87 ERA) and catcher Seby Zavala (.271, 11 homers, 31 RBIs).

Another part of the Quintana trade, pitcher Dylan Cease, is moving up to Birmingham from Class A Winston-Salem along with highly-touted outfielder Luis Alexander Basabe. They’re two of seven players (Bernardo Flores, Matt Foster, Zach Thompson, Joel Booker, Alex Call) to make the jump up one class. Cease is 9-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 13 starts with the Dash this season while Basabe is hitting .266 with 9 homers and 30 RBIs.

Meanwhile Luis Robert joins Class A Winston-Salem along with Blake Battenfield,Luis González, Lincoln Henzman, Tyler Johnson, and Laz Rivera. After being sidelined for the early part of the season due to a torn thumb ligament suffered during spring training, Robert played 13 games for Class A Kannapolis, hitting .289 with four RBIs in 45 plate appearances.