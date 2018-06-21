White Sox game tonight postponed; will play doubleheader on Friday

CHICAGO – After a rough seven-game losing streak the past week, which included a three-game sweep in Cleveland, the White Sox were hoping for a chance to snap out of their losing ways on Thursday night.

Now they’ll have to wait till Friday.

A forecast for rain at Guaranteed Rate Field has postponed Thursday’s game with the Athletics to Friday, where the teams will play a straight doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Fans who have tickets for the game may now use them as a “gift certificate,” and can apply the value to any other available ticket for a game for the rest of the season.