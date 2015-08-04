Off-duty correctional officer shot in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Cook County correctional officer who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood is released from a hospital and is now recovering at his home.

The shooting happened in an alley at 28th and Tripp around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The 37-year-old man was in his uniform, and behind his mother's home with his son, when someone in a dark minivan shot him in the left leg. The vehicle then sped-off.

His mother is shaken and baffled by the shooting.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.