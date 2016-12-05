Chicago mother delivers her own baby in car on way to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some excitement for one couple on the Dan Ryan Monday morning, as a mother delivers her own baby on the way to the hospital.

Tenisha Rambert had been watching birthing videos during her pregnancy, but she didn't know she would need to play doctor to herself and her child.

Ten minutes after she and her husband, Marshall, left the house to have their third child, the couple welcomed little Miller.

Tenisha delivered him in the front seat of their Ford Escape.

Marshall called 911 and pulled off the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street where paramedics met them. At 6 pounds 11 ounces, Miller Rambert is doing well, despite being three days late and coming into this world in a very unconventional way.

Miller will be meeting his older siblings, Marley and Mylen later today.