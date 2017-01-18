IPRA releases new video of deadly Chicago police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's Independent Police Review Authority has released surveillance video of a deadly police shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting happened November 18, 2016.

Darius Jones was shot and killed by police at 69th and Damen after police say Jones opened fire on another man.

The video shows Jones shooting his gun at a group of people.

Police saw what happened and shot him right after he opened fire.

The shooting is still being investigated, but the video was released as part of IPRA's policy to release video and reports within 60 days of police shootings.