Carjackers tell boy, 10, to have a good day at school before releasing him

CHICAGO -- Police say a 10-year-old boy is back home safe after the car he was sitting in was stolen.

It happened before 6 a.m. Tuesday at Armitage and Kildare in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The boy told WGN he got in his parents' car, put the keys in the ignition and was waiting for them, when a boy and girl got in and took off.

He said they didn't realize he was inside until one of them turned around.

He said they pulled over, told him to get out of the car and left him in an alley four blocks from home.

"They said have a good day at school, because they saw my backpack, and they just left me in the alley," the boy told WGN.

A person spotted him and called his parents. Police say he returned home safe and unharmed.

The vehicle is described as a Buick SUV and is still missing.

No one is in custody.