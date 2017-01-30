Leaders, community members meet for anti-violence initiatives

Posted 5:20 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 06:40PM, January 30, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO -- Top state and city political leaders met with community organizations and academics to address the underlying causes of Chicago’s violence problems Monday.

A U.I.C. study found a direct correlation between joblessness and crime.

Community organizations say officials have to support outreach programs that will help young Chicagoans gain skills to last a lifetime.

Officials say it's time for government leaders to stop talking and take action to bring real jobs and opportunities to get young people to work.