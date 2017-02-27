× How ‘Gary from Chicago’ became the biggest star at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES — One of the biggest stars from Sunday night’s Academy Awards wasn’t a celebrity. It was Gary from Chicago.

Host Jimmy Kimmel brought an unsuspecting group of tourists, who thought they were going to see an exhibit of Oscar tuxedos and gowns, into the Dolby Theatre.

Gary Cole from Chicago and his fiancee, Vicky, were among the group, and ended up charming the room full of Hollywood stars.

Gary, wearing glasses, a baseball hat and “Hollywood” sweatshirt, was introduced to a handful of celebrities who were sitting in the front row by Kimmel.

After finding out Gary and Vickie were engaged, Kimmel asked Denzel Washington to be the best man.

Instead, Washington officiated an impromptu wedding for the couple.

Denzel Washington just pronounced a couple husband and wife at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8Bb4dELyL — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

Since the show, everyone’s been trying to find out if ‘Gary from Chicago’ is real.

Within minutes of Gary being introduced at the Oscars, the hashtag #GaryFromChicago started trending on social media.

He even got the attention of Chicago teams and athletes. The Chicago Bulls offered him free tickets to a game.