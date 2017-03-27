Bears receiver Deonte Thompson testifies at the Aaron Hernandez trial

BOSTON – A friendship that dated back to college had a Bears receiver in court on Monday morning.

Deonte Thompson was at the Suffolk Superior Court building in Boston on Monday to testify in the double murder trial of former Florida teammate Aaron Hernandez.

The former Patriots tight end is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston on July 16, 2012.

Thompson took the stand on Monday morning and was asked to describe his friendship with Hernandez while a teammate with the Gators in 2008 and 2009.

“We came in together so our whole class is pretty tight. I mean, that’s my guy,” said Thompson when asked to describe his relationship with Hernandez while at Florida.

Current @ChicagoBears WR Deonte Thompson takes the stand in #AaronHernandez trial. They played college football together. #FOX25 pic.twitter.com/SIPk3IAvxi — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) March 27, 2017

Thompson was also questioned about other meetings with Hernandez while both were in the NFL.