× Bond set at $100,000 for man charged in fatal hit-and-run near Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Bond is set at $100,000 for a man charged in the hit-and-run death of Abin Matthew Thursday.

19-year-old Marlon Myles of Willowbrook is accused of causing the crash.

The DuPage County Sheriff says Myles was behind the wheel of a 1999 Buick when the crash happened late Wednesday near Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane.

Matthew, 26, was a passenger in a Nissan Rogue that rolled over from the impact. He was ejected and four others in the vehicle were hurt.

The force of the crash knocked off part of the suspect’s bumper including his license plate.

Matthew was getting married and was going to fly to India soon to take part in a pre-wedding religious ceremony.

The suspect is facing a variety of felony charges, and depending on the toxicology results, more charges could be coming.

Myles is charged with one count of failure to report an accident involving injury or death, a class one felony. His next court date is June 6th at the DuPage County Courthouse.

