10-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side

CHICAGO — A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed when the vehicle he was riding in was fired upon during a drive-by shooting late Friday night on the Southeast Side.

Police say 10-year-old Gustavo Garcia was in an SUV with his stepdad and one of his friends on the 3500 block of 97th Street around 11:15 p.m. Friday when a gray car pulled up next to them and opened fire.

"They were going to pick up a friend at 96th and Avenue O and they were coming down 97th Street when a grey Impala with two male hispanics pull up and they discharged the weapon,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Gustavo was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at Comer's Children's Hospital. The 31-year-old passenger was also shot in the back, chest, and face, and taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Gustavo was a fourth grader at Arnold Mireles Academy in South Chicago. So far this year, 14 children, 12 years old or younger, have been shot. Gustavo was the fourth who has been killed, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Holmes said the driver of the SUV went a few blocks before stopping on the 95th Street bridge over the Calumet River.

"It’s just so disrespectful - you took this child’s life and now you have blood, first degree murder on your hands,” Holmes said, addressing the shooters.

Neighbors say they saw Gustavo's stepfather breaking down in the middle of the street, his clothes soaked in blood. Witness Raul Mendez was in disbelief at the horror unfolding on his block.

“He was saying, they killed my son. They killed my son,” said resident Raul Mendez.

Mendez said there's too much senseless shooting in his neighborhood.

“Stuff like this happens out here in this neighborhood, especially this area here because of the gangs,” he said.

Investigators at the Chicago Police Department’s Area South Detective Division are reviewing surveillance video, trying to track down the grey Chevy Impala believed to be the car used in the crime, as they try to determine what led to Gustavo's killing.