4 arrested following huge biker brawl in Ottawa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Ill. -- Three men are charged with felonies after a large-scale street brawl involving two rival motorcycle gangs passing through Ottawa, 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

The fight was captured on drone footage and shows what witnesses say was a brawl between rival biker gangs the Hells Angels and The Outlaws.

Video company Provisional Shot recorded video of the brawl, as its offices are located near where it happened. The video has started gaining traction Facebook.

Authorities say 50 to 75 bikers were involved.

The altercation occurred around 7: 30 p.m. Sunday.

Ottawa police say they recovered two handguns, multiple knives and other weapons like brass knuckles.

Police say four men were arrested. One was given a citation for expired registration, but three others face felony charges.

39-year-old Christopher Tondini of Morris was charged with unlawfully altering his registration. 53-year-old Robert Thoman of Oak Forest was arrested on complaints of mob action, and possession of brass knuckles, a broken glass bottle and bringing a gun into a bar. The most serious charges are against 38-year-old Eric Cronin. He was arrested for mob action and assaulting a police officer with a knife. ​