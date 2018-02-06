Whitney Young HS student with autism found stabbed to death at West Side hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for suspects in the stabbing death of a high school student with autism.

Brandon Porter-Young, 18, was found stabbed to death at the Junior Plaza Hotel in the 3000 block of West Jackson Blvd. Friday night around10 pm.

He was living with his mother at the location since December. Police said he was home alone at the time.

He was a senior at Whitney Young High School. Porter-Young played on the Special Olympics basketball team and was also part of the Best Buddies program that paired special needs students with other students from the school.

A crisis team from CPS and counselors from Whitney Young have been helping his classmates try and cope with the murder.

Principal Joyce Kenner said the family has been struggling financially, and the outpouring of support from the community has been amazing.

"I got a phone call from an organization that said it would do all the printing for the memorial service here on the 20th. A parent just walked in and gave us $1,000. Leak Funeral Home is willing to do the funeral service free," she said.

"We really loved Brandon. He was a great kid everyone remembers him as a music loving, basketball loving fun and talented individual," Sammy Durojaiye, a Whitney Young student, said.

A memorial service is scheduled for Feb. 20 at the school.

No arrests have been made.