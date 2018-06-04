× Alan Gordon keeps goal streak going in Fire win over San Jose

CHICAGO – Six years ago, he enjoyed his finest season with the San Jose Earthquakes, scoring 13 goals in 23 games during the 2012 season.

It was against his former team in 2018 that Alan Gordon continued one of his better scoring runs over the past few years.

The Chicago Fire forward’s first half goal was part of a 2-1 victory over San Jose for the team and kept his recent scoring streak going. Gordon’s score marks the third-straight game in which he’s tallied a goal, doing so for the first time since July of 2012.

It helped the Fire improve their record to 5-7-2 on the season as they hope to make up ground in the Eastern Conference after an uneven start to the season. They’re now just two points out of the final playoff spot that’s currently being held by Orlando City FC.

That was the team that Gordon scored his first goal in this current streak last Saturday. He also got a score in the Fire’s mid-week loss to the Philadelphia Union.

The third-straight goal came in the 29th minute on Saturday as Gordon headed in a cross from Luis Solignac to make it 1-0. Aleksandar Katai scored the eventual game-winner in the 49th minute as the Fire held the Earthquakes to just one score the rest of the way.

Gordon has four goals in 12 games in his first season with the Fire and will be on the field when the team starts the fourth round of the U.S. Open cup against the Crew in Columbus Wednesday.

The team next plays in the MLS this Saturday at Toyota Park against the New England Revolution.