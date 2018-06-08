Shooter at large after ATF agent wounded in Gary sting, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Two people are facing federal charges after an ATF agent was critically wounded in a shootout Thursday during an undercover operation in Gary, Ind. A third suspect is in custody; a fourth was fatally shot.

One of the two charged — Bernard Graham, 25, of Calumet City — is still at large. Officials said he is armed and dangerous. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his successful capture. The ATF can be reached at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or atftips@atf.gov.

REWARD: ATF is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for critically wounding an ATF special agent in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/iEP7SQUost — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 8, 2018

According to authorities, a Chicago-based ATF agent was shot in his chest and arm after suspects in an illegal gun sale ambushed him during a sting. The agent is expected to recover.

The operation, which spanned several days, began in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago before moving to Lansing, Ill., and eventually ending up in Gary.

A 29-year-old suspect who is in custody but has not yet been charged is accused of trying to sell guns illegally to an ATF informant in Little Village. The suspect met with the informant in Lansing, prosecutors said.

From there, the duo went to Gary, where they met up with three men: Blake King, 19, of Chicago, who has been charged in this case; Raymon Truitt II, 28, who was fatally shot; and Graham, authorities said.

Undercover agents said they wanted to buy several guns for $2,000. During the interaction, the agents were handed a bag said to contain guns, according to prosecutors. In reality, the bag was full of pots and pans.

At that point, Truitt and Graham opened fire, prosecutors said. During an exchange of gunfire that followed, Truitt was fatally shot and an ATF agent was shot and wounded. Graham escaped. King and the 29-year-old suspect who has not yet been charged were taken into custody.

According to The (Northwest Indiana) Times, Truitt is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history. He was convicted in 2014 of aggravated battery in a July 2013 shooting. He was also convicted of felony battery for shooting a man in 2016.