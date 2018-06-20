Boy, 14, and woman, 18, shot in West Garfield Park; person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a boy and woman were shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday near South Pulaski Road and West Monroe Street.

A 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman were on the porch when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The boy was shot in both ankles and the woman was shot in the leg. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital and are listed in good condition.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting, but police have not released any additional details.