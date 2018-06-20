COPA releases video of off-duty cop exchanging gunfire with attempted carjacking suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video showing an off-duty police officer exchanging gunfire with two suspects after they tried to carjack him.

The incident happened on April 20 in the 3700 block of West 79th Street in the Ashburn neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

In the video, an off-duty Chicago police officer was sitting in a black BMW about to head to his barbershop when two men in hoodies approached on the sidewalk.

The one in grey walks up to the car and opens the front passenger door. The man in blue runs around to the driver’s side.

The officer then jumps out and pulls his weapon and that’s when a firefight ensues.

One of the carjackers is seen pulling his gun and firing shots, as the officer fires back taking cover behind a white Jeep.

Those suspects got away. Police said the suspects ran into a waiting vehicle and sped off.

The incident happened just two blocks from Bogan High School, just as school was getting underway.

No one was injured during the shootout.