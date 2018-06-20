Darnell Mayberry previews the Bulls’ 2018 Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Sitting with two draft picks in the first round, the Bulls have a few options.

Should they stay at No. 7, they'll have their choice of a number of good players. If they'd like, they could try to package the two picks to move up, or maybe they'll take an unknown in the lottery.

All are possibilities for John Paxson as the Bulls face a critical night of selections for their rebuild on Thursday. Darnell Mayberry will be at the Advocate Center on Thursday for all the draft night fun, but on Wednesday he took some time to break down the possible selections on Sports Feed.

He talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about a number of different options on the show, and you can watch Darnell's segments in the video above or below.