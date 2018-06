× Groundbreaking for Navy Pier’s first hotel Wednesday

CHICAGO — There’s a groundbreaking Wednesday for Navy Pier’s first hotel.

Architects say the seven-story hotel at the eastern end of the pier will feature floor-to-ceiling windows to show off Lake Michigan.

There’s also space for a 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar.

The hotel will be run by Hilton’s Curio Collection.

It’s expected to open next summer.