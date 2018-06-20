× WTTW journalist Elizabeth Brackett’s death ruled accidental

CHICAGO — The death of veteran TV journalist Elizabeth Brackett has been ruled accidental.

An autopsy found the 76-year-old died of spine injuries after falling from a bicycle. She was a triathlete and was discovered by a good Samaritan near the lakefront path at 39th Street Beach Wednesday.

Brackett passed away Sunday at Stroger Hospital, four days after being found. She had been in a coma since she was discovered.

She worked at four TV stations, including WGN and most recently on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight.

A funeral is scheduled for today at Kenilworth Union Church, located at 211 Kenilworth Avenue, in Kenilworth, Illinois.