× Blackhawks announce their full 2018-2019 schedule

CHICAGO – Some of the drama was out of Thursday’s announcement since the team already knew the day they’d open the season along with their home opener at the United Center.

But there are still 80 other games on the slate, some with more meaning to fans than others, that had to be announced. That happened on Thursday, as fans got to take a look at the entire 2018-2019 schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Full Slate: The @NHLBlackhawks announce their 2018-2019 schedule in full. Had announced season and home openers on Wednesday. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/xekGMGFIs7 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 21, 2018

The team will open October 4th at Ottawa, as announced Wednesday, but will also play a game against the Blues in St. Louis two days later before making their first appearance at the United Center to take on the Leafs on Sunday, October 7th. The rival Blues make their way to Chicago for the first time the following Saturday, October 13th.

Stanley Cup champion Washington first appears on the schedule on November 21st as the Blackhawks travel to face the Capitals, with the return game at the United Center on Sunday, January 20th. Defending Western Conference champion Vegas makes their first appearance on the Blackhawks schedule with a game at the United Center on November 27th.

After a year with no outdoor game, the Blackhawks head outside again for the Winter Classic against the Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium on January 1st.