Deerfield amends ban on semi-automatic rifles

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- The village of Deerfield is amending its now-halted ban on semi-automatic rifles.

Trustees voted unanimously this week to add language clarifying that high-capacity magazines are also banned.

The ban was approved by the village back in April, and was supposed to take effect last week.

However, a Lake County judge issued a temporary restraining order citing it was not enforceable under state law.

The order will remain in effect until two lawsuits challenging the ban are resolved.