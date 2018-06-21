First day of summer brings heavy rain, flood warnings for Chicago area
CHICAGO — The first day of summer has brought heavy rain, storms and flooding to much of the Chicago area.
An inch or more rainfall will cause minor flooding of low-lying flood-prone areas and some rivers streams that were near bankfull this morning.
The Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) will continue in effect until late morning Friday. Addition waves of showers/thunderstorms are expected to occur over our area later today/tonight into Friday morning.
Some locations included in the Flood Advisory are: Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, and Wheaton.
From 1 to 3-inches of heavy rain has fallen over Cook, DuPage and central Will Counties and an additional inch-plus rainfall is expected this afternoon/evening. Thus a Flood Warning has been issued until 9 p.m. CDT for this area.
Flooding and high-standing water has been reported in some parts of the area, as well as road closures:
