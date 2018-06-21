Morton Arboretum gets giant troll statues

LISLE, Ill. — A Danish artist has built six giant troll statues scattered throughout an outdoor museum in a Chicago suburb.
Thomas Dambo's "Troll Hunt" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle was inspired by Scandinavian folklore and his love of the wilderness. Dambo arrived for an artist residency in April after crafting other art projects in Korea and Mexico.
More than 60 volunteers helped construct the up to 20-foot-tall statues on-site out of reclaimed and recycled wood, mostly from trees at the aboretum. The troll's faces, hands and feet were created in Dambo's Copenhagen studio.
Dambo says he hopes people who search for the trolls throughout the arboretum come away with a greater appreciation for nature.
The exhibit opens Friday and will likely run for at least a year. Officials said they'll take down the trolls once the wood starts to break down and the sculptures are no longer safe.
The Troll Hunt
Begins June 22
Morton Arboretum
4100 Illinois Route 53
Lisle
Mortonarb.org
Six 15- to 20-foot-tall trolls made of recycled wood are emerging from the woods at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Troll Hunt officially begins June 22 when the Morton Arboretum’s latest outdoor art exhibit opens at the 1,700-acre facility. The sculptures are the work of Danish artist Thomas Dambo, seen in the 4th photo, who created the Forgotten Giants exhibition in his native Copenhagen. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune #trollhunt #trolls #thomasdambo #mortonarboretum
Danish artist Thomas Dambo and his team have built six gigantic trolls from reclaimed wood throughout the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois. The enormous trolls make terrific locations for wedding party portraits! Despite temperatures topping 100° this past weekend, I had tons of fun frolicking in the forest with Mary Kate, Dennis, their Wedding Party and these larger-than-life mythical creatures. “Troll Hunt” is Denmark artist Thomas Dambo’s first large-scale exhibit in the United States and will be on display at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois until Summer 2019 . . . . . #trollhunt #mortonarboretum #thomasdambo #lisle #whimsical #mythical #creatures #upcycling #installationart #wedding #weddingphotography #bride #groom #weddingparty #bridalparty #weddingphoto #photooftheday @mortonarb @thomasdambo
TROLL HUNT by Thomas Dambo 🗿#TrollHunTMA #troll #trollhunt #trollhunter #mortonarboretum #trolls #wood #art #woodart #woodartist #sculpture #artistsoninstagram #enjoyillinois #illinois_shots #onlyinillinois #lisleillinois #amazing #dupagecounty #fun #cool #coolart #coolartwork #big #artsy #sculptures #chicagoland #beautiful #wonderful #thomasdambo