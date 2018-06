Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. – A barricade situation ended peacefully in suburban Schiller Park, according to police.

Officials said a SWAT team responded to the incident on the 9800 block of Irving Park Road Thursday evening. Police said the incident was isolated and said there was no risk to the public.

The situation was resolved around 9 p.m.

The streets closures were just a precautionary measure to ensure the public's safety, police said.

No further information was provided.