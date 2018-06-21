Woman killed after stolen car fleeing traffic stop crashes into taxi on Near North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three people have been arrested after a stolen car crashed into a taxi, and killed a passenger on the city's Near North Side.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at Dearborn Street and Grand Avenue in River North, when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to flee a traffic stop.

Police attempted to pull over the stolen Jeep, when it took off south on State Street, then west on Grand. The driver then ran a red light at Grand and Dearborn and crashed into the taxi -- then hit two pedestrians.

A 66-year-old woman passenger in the taxi was killed. She's been identified as Diana J. Lampsa of Palmyra, Wisconsin.

The 64-year-old taxi driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The two pedestrians are being treated for possible broken legs.

Three people, two men and a woman, in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were taken into custody following the crash.

This is a developing story.