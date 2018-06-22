Toddler on life support, boy critical after T-bone crash on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two children were critically injured in a T-bone crash involving two vehicles on the city's South Side.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 49th Street and King Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said a 23-year-old man driving a 2016 Dodge Charger was headed northbound on King, and a 23-year-old woman driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on 49th.

One of the vehicles ran a red light causing the collision, fire officials said.

Two young children were passengers in the Hyundai. Police said the kids were 2 and 8 years old. Fire officials placed the children's ages at 3 and 6. Each institution insisted it was correct.

The younger child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition and is on life support. The older child is also at Comer Children's in critical condition.

Officials tell WGN the children were not properly restrained in the vehicle. The toddler also resuscitated at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman, who is not the mother of the children, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition had stabilized.

The 23-year-old man refused treatment at the scene.

Detectives are investigating.