66 immigrant children separated from parents at border are in Chicago

CHICAGO — Sixty-six immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the border are being housed in the Chicago area, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with some of them Friday morning.

The locations of the detention centers have not been disclosed, but the children are under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with Heartland Alliance, a licensed non-profit agency in Chicago.

"These children are scared when they arrive at our doors," said Evelyn Diaz, president of the agency.

Heartland Alliance said it has managed to locate some parents being held at detention facilities across the country, but given the lack of information the agency has been getting from the federal government, it will be a slow process to reunify families.

Durbin called on Congress to come up with comprehensive immigration reform legislation.

"We need to stand together regardless of party and say, 'stop taking it out on the children.' For goodness sakes, let's develop a comprehensive immigration policy," Durbin said.

Durbin added that he is meeting Monday with a group of bipartisan senators to find a way to deal with the crisis.

More information at HeartlandAlliance.org or call 312-660-1300