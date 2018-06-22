× World’s largest dinosaur Máximo makes debut at Field Museum

CHICAGO — The world’s largest dinosaur will make its debut at the Field Museum on Friday.

Visitors will be able to come up close and even touch Máximo, meaning “maximum” or “most” in Spanish.

The titanosaur stretches 122 feet across Stanley Field Hall on the museum’s main floor, and stands 28-feet tall.

It will be in the the spot long occupied by SUE the T. rex, which was moved upstairs to The Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet.

According to the Field Museum, the titanosaur Patagotitan mayorum was the biggest dinosaur that scientists discovered to date. The long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur lived more than 100 million years ago in what is now Patagonia, Argentina.