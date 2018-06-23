Across the city, Chicagoans protest Trump immigration policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, people took to the streets Saturday to protest the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump this week issued an executive order ending the policy — but opposition and outrage remained strong across the city.

"Even here in Rogers Park," local Marissa Graciosa said, "it’s so important for us to stand up and say, 'No. It can’t happen at the border. It can’t happen here in Rogers Park. It shouldn’t be happening in this country.'"

Graciosa joined hundreds at a protest in Rogers Park.

In Lincoln Park, priest Paul Seaman led a group at Saint Clement Catholic Church.

"There is nothing Christian, American or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages," Seaman said. "This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all.”

Sen. Dick Durbin joined a protest in Ravenswood Gardens.

"We are being tested," he said, "tested in ways we haven’t faced in generations. ... The first thing we must do is reunite these children with their parents immediately. No exceptions. Now. Immediately."