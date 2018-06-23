1 dead, 4 wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person is dead and four others wounded following a drive-by shooting in Bronzeville.

It happened at 51st Street and Michigan Avenue around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. A group of people was standing outside when someone in a grey car drove by and opened fire, police said. Five people were shot.

A 26-year-old man was shot in his head and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in his leg. A 50-year-old man was shot in his back. A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times. A 33-year-old man was shot in his lower back.

No one was in custody.