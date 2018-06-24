7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's forecast is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the lower 60s. Clouds gradually increase tomorrow as a breeze off the lake helps to keep temperatures cooler than average with inland highs in the upper 70s, but lower 70s lakeside.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Monday night and could play a part in the Tuesday morning commute. Storms will continue to be likely on and off Tuesday with another significant round of storms possible Tuesday evening and overnight. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with the large hail being the main threat, but we'll also have to monitor tornado potential as well. Storms could also bring heavy rain and with that the potential for flooding.

Storms linger early Wednesday morning before exiting to the east. As clouds decrease afternoon highs return the lower 80s. Mostly sunny with rising humidity and heat Thursday as highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

After the clouds move out, things get hot and humid Friday through Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees.