Chicago’s 49th Annual Pride Parade kicks off Sunday

CHICAGO -- The massively popular spectacle of Chicago's 49th annual Pride Parade returned to the North Side Sunday. Thousands were in the crowds watching the parade which started at noon.

The four-mile route had about 150 floats.

HERE'S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRIDE PARADE

THE BASICS

The Chicago Pride Parade, held on the last Sunday in June, caps off Pride Month and commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. After stepping off around noon at Montrose and Broadway, the parade heads south down Halsted and Broadway to Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park. The 4-mile procession includes more than 150 floats with marching bands, drag queens, community groups, dancers, politicians, DJs, brand "street teams" and people who just love being in parades. This year's grand marshal will be Orlando "El Fenomeno"Cruz, the first openly gay active professional boxer, who in 2016 won the World Boxing Organizational Featherweight Title.

THE ROUTE