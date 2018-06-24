FeedonThis: A Cotton Candy Hot Dog?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We've had some weird foods on Sports Feed during Social Fodder through the years, but this one was really out there.

The Erie SeaWolves decided to put a hot dog on a cotton candy bun with Nerds candy. Creative? Perhaps. Bizarre? That's more fitting.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman weighed in on that unique item during Sunday's Sports Feed. It's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch here.

The Cubs endured quite a miserable weekend in Cincinnati this weekend and Sunday was the icing on a terrible four games against the Reds.

Josh and Jarrett recap that along with Carlos Rodon's strong start in the video above.

The Bulls weren't the only team drafting this weekend. In fact, the Blackhawks had quite a critical round of selections on Friday and Saturday.

The guys recap the selections in the video above.

Our Countdown to Training Camp segments for the Bears continued on Sunday's show with Akiem Hicks.

Watch Jarrett discuss his incredible success with the team the last two years with Josh in the video above.