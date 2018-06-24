Matt Peck discusses the Bulls’ 2018 draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the end, they went the route most expected.

While they tried to move up, they ended up staying put. No Michael Porter Jr selection, but rather the often predicted selection of Wendell Carter Jr at seven and Chandler Hutchison at 22. They're the latest two pieces to the Bulls' rebuild, and the opinions on the selections are varied among the fan base.

Matt Peck of the 312 Podcast along with Locked on Bulls discusses his thoughts on the selections and what he's heard from fans on Sunday's Sports Feed. He also discussed the team's upcoming offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as free agency approaches at the start of July.

You can watch Matt's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.