2 dead after plane crashes in Monmouth, police say

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Monmouth Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said an aircraft was reported to have crashed around 11 a.m. about a mile north east of Monmouth Municipal Airport on Sunday. Officials said witnesses directed first responders to a brush area where a fire crew extinguished the burning aircraft.

Two people were found on board the plane and were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the people will not be released pending notification of family. The aircraft was believed to be a private plane.

The incident is under investigation. No further information was provided.