CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy was shot Monday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to police.

The 11-year-old was shot in the lower left leg on the 300 block of East 61st Street around 6:20 p.m., police said. The boy was walking to the store when an unknown offender fired shots striking him. He was not the intended target.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. The incident is under investigation.