Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMEWOOD, Ill. -- Two people were shot outside of a Walmart in south suburban Homewood.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at a Walmart gas station at 17550 S Halsted Street.

Police say a fight involving several people led to the shooting.

Two people were shot. They were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have suspects in custody.

No charges have been filed.