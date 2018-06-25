FeedonThis: The Many Sides of Wendell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past few days, Bulls fans have gotten to know their newest players that were selected during Thursday's NBA Draft.

One of those is Wendell Carter Jr., and there are a few interesting tidbits when it comes to the team's new big man.

Josh Frydman found out about a few of them during his interview not just with Carter but also his parents at the Advocate Center on Monday. That's part of the #FeedonThis from Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton, and you can watch that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jarrett's love for soccer is proven during pretty much ever Man Crush Monday during the World Cup.

See his pick for the segment this week along with Josh's from the MLB in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To shave or not to shave...

A player for the Astros said yes, while one for the Bears said no as he continues to work back from an injury.

Those are the highlights of Social Fodder which you can watch in the video above.