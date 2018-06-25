Woman questioned after attempted kidnapping at Greyhound bus station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are questioning a woman in connection to an attempted kidnapping at the Greyhound bus station.

A witness said the child’s mother went outside the Greyhound station, at 630 West Harrison Street, to smoke a cigarette on Monday and in the few minutes she was gone, someone made off with her 2-year-old.

Police said they believe the child may have wandered off with an acquaintance without the mother's permission. Police said the woman is someone known to the family and that the boy just wandered off.

Witnesses said police moved quickly to track down the woman and to get the little boy safely to a waiting ambulance where he was checked over. The boy appeared to be fine.

He was reunited with his mother and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Police have the person in custody for questioning. The woman has not been charged.