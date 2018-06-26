Girl, 16, hit in face with hammer during dispute at McDonald’s in Gold Coast

CHICAGO — A teenage girl was hit in the face with a hammer during a verbal altercation with a woman at a McDonald’s restaurant, police said.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at a McDonald’s, located at 10 E. Chicago Avenue, in the city’s Gold Coast.

Police said 16-year-old Jasmine Ware and a 36-year-old woman got into argument while inside the fast-food restaurant, when the woman struck Ware in the face.

Officers arrived to the scene to find Ware with a laceration to her forehead. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Charges are pending for the woman.

