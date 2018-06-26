Jose Abreu continues to lead the American League in All-Star voting at first base

CHICAGO – The chances of the White Sox getting a starter for the 2018 All-Star Game continue to look better by the week.

With just a week-and-a-half left in the voting, Jose Abreu continues to open up a healthy lead in the American League voting at first base, giving him the chance to start his first Midsummer Classic in his career.

A would-be record eight different teams are represented among the nine American League leaders in the latest fan balloting update for the @AllStarGame. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/ybcA24ERAT — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 26, 2018

With 1,032,748 votes, Abreu has opened up a nearly three-million vote lead over Yuli Gurriel of the Astros at first base. He remains the only member of the White Sox to appear in Major League Baseball’s official voting updates.

If he should hold on till the voting ends on July 5th at 10:59 PM central time, he would become the first to be voted by the fans into the All-Star Game since Frank Thomas in 1996 and just the sixth in franchise history. Thomas was also voted in during the 1994 and 1995 season with Carlton Fisk (1981-1982), Richie Zisk (1977), Dick Allen (1972-1974), and Luis Aparicio (1970).

Despite a bad June slump in which he’s batting just .215, Abrue continues to lead the White Sox with a .272 overall average with 11 homers and 44 RBIs. Should Abreu hold onto the lead it would be his second All-Star appearance in his career, adding to his selection to the 2014 game his rookie year.