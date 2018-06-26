Yu Darvish treats South Bend, West Michigan players to dinner after his minor league rehab start

SOUTH BEND – He along with the Cubs and their fans hoped that his visit to Class A baseball will be just a one-night affair.

Yu Darvish probably doesn’t want to be back, since that would mean he’s likely injured again. So Monday night was a fun moment for the fans of the South Bend Cubs and the players as well, since one of baseball’s bigger pitching stars made a rehab appearance in front of a full house.

Don’t think the nice reception didn’t mean something to Darvish, who decided to provide the players in his locker room and the opposition a nice postgame meal.

Darvish bought both the Cubs and the West Michigan Whitecaps a catered dinner of steak and seafood from Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in South Bend. West Michigan player Max Green posted pictures of the spread on Twitter Monday night.

When thanked for the dinner by Green, Darvish responded on Twitter.

Good luck to you guys😄 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) June 26, 2018

In his first rehab starts after going on the disabled list with tendonitis in his right triceps in May, Darvish went five innings allowing just one run and three hits while striking out five batters without a walk.