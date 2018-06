CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The boy was walking in the 2400 block of West 70th Street around 4:45 p.m. when someone in a sedan drove up and fired shots, striking the victim in the left shoulder. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.